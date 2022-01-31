NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after a crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware that killed a Virginia woman, state police said.

The crash happened early Sunday in southbound lanes as a Ford Focus traveled in the right thru lane at speeds below the posted speed limit, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

A tractor trailer approaching the Ford from behind, changed lanes to move past the slower vehicle, but moments later the Ford moved over too, right into the tractor trailer’s path, police said.

The truck driver couldn’t avoid a collision and hit the Ford, police say. A 56-year-old Virginia woman in the front seat of the Ford was taken to a hospital, where police said she died a short time later.

The truck driver was not injured.

Police have charged the Ford driver with operation of a vehicle causing death of another person, driving without a valid driver license, improper lane change and failure to signal lane change. He’s being held on a $1,500 secured bond.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)