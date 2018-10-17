NH man charged in Manchester shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man turned himself over to police Tuesday in connection with a shooting last week, officials said.

Nicolas Nolin, 24, turned himself in after learning that authorities had obtained an arrest warrant for him in connection with a shooting on Oct. 13 in the area of Hayward Street and Batchelder Avenue, according to Manchester police.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is slated to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Nov. 1.

