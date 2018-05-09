NH man charged with DUI after rollover crash

A Rye, New Hampshire man is facing a drunken driving charge after a roll-over accident in Portsmouth late Tuesday night, police said.

David Duplessis, 51, was arrested by officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Elwyn Road about 11:43 p.m. found a 2016 Jeep Cherokee on its roof in the middle of the road, Portsmouth police said.

Duplessis, who suffered minor injuries when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, police said. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Portsmouth Circuit Court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.