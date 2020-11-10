NH man charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hooksett, New Hampshire man is facing charges of possessing images of child sexual abuse after a months-long investigation, police said Tuesday.

Earlier in the year, detectives investigating reports of child sexual abuse videos online traced activity to a Hooksett address, according to police. After obtaining a warrant in August, they searched the home and took away evidence, police said.

The resident, Ralph Curtis V, 20, was charged Friday with five counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. Curtis was bailed and released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned at Merrimack County Superior Court at a later date.

