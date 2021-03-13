NH man charged with possession of child pornography

LEMPSTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lempster, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught with child porn.

Officers executing a search warrant on Unity Springs Road on Friday arrested Christopher Ferland, 19, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Additional charges may be coming pending the forensic analysis of the digital evidence seized during the search.

