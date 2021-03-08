NH man charged with selling fentanyl that led to fatality

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly selling another man fentanyl that led to his death, officials said Monday.

The Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Barlow, 33, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with acts prohibited, death resulting and selling a controlled drug.

Officials said Barlow allegedly sold fentanyl to Matthew Bailey, 25, of Chester, New Hampshire, on March 5, 2018, and that Bailey then died after using the drug.

Barlow is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)