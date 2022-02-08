CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire man is charged with sexual assault and 50 counts of making child sexual abuse images, officials said Tuesday.

Police said they searched the house of Joshua Pincoske, 47, and collected numerous pieces of evidence. After investigating, police determined Pincoske engaged in sexual activity with a person under 16 years old and manufactured child sexual abuse images and videos, officials said.

Pincoske was charged with four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, one count of sexual assault, 50 counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse images and one count of possession of a child sexual abuse image. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at Merrimack County Superior Court.

