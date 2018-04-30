NH man charged with stabbing 16-year-old boy

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy during a fight last week is facing first-degree assault charges.

Ashish Chopra, 39, of Nashua, was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged assault the night before. The 16-year-old victim, who is known to Chopra, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the fight, police said.

Chopra was ordered released on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment May 10.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

