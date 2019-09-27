FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man charged with stabbing a Massachusetts state trooper after a multi-state car chase is expected to change his plea Friday.

Nghia Le, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is scheduled to appear in Franklin Superior Court at 2 p.m. He initially pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted murder and armed carjacking.

Police say Le carjacked a 72-year-old woman’s vehicle after a car crash in New Hampshire on Oct. 19, 2018 before leading police on a chase through Vermont and into Massachusetts, where he crashed in New Salem.

He then allegedly stabbed 47-year-old Trooper Mark Whitcomb before he was shot by another officer.

Le and Whitcomb were hospitalized for treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)