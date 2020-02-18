NH man charged with threatening to shoot co-workers held without bail

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A former employee of a Merrimack, New Hampshire ambulance service was held without bail on charges of threatening to shoot his former co-workers Tuesday, but his attorney said the threats were heard by a “mole” trying to get information on the employee.

Corey Godinez, 29, of Derry, New Hampshire, was arraigned Tuesday on numerous charges, including first-degree assault and criminal threatening. Officials said he threatened to hurt his co-workers at Lifeline Ambulance last week, saying he had “enough firepower to take people out” while riding with a co-worker earlier in the week.

“He specifically said he planned to mow down the building and didn’t care if other associates got hurt,” said prosecutor Brett Harpster.

The company called police to the business Friday, when managers intended to fire Godinez, but when Godinez saw police cruisers at the site he drove away, police said. When officers pulled him over, they allegedly found a loaded handgun and AR-15 rifle in his car.

Godinez has a license to carry and his attorney, Ray Ramo, said his comments were made to a “mole” planted by the company to get dirt on an employee who was already on thin ice with his bosses.

“What do you think when they send the boss out to hang out with you after you’d been disgruntled?” Ramo said. “I have enough firepower to mow the place down [is] a statement of fact, not a threat.”

Godinez was deemed dangerous and held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)