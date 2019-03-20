NH man creates surfboard out of Dunkin’ cups, straws

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man created a surfboard out of styrofoam cups and plastic straws from Dunkin’ Donuts as part of a challenge to turn trash into something that can be used in the ocean.

The creative surfboard earned Korey Nolan, a New England native, second place in a competition in California.

He said he relied on the help of his friends and family to put the board together.

“I have a lot of friends and family that are Dunkin’ fanatics,” he said, adding that finding the material was easy.

“You can’t turn a corner without hitting a Dunkin’ Donuts, so it’s prevalent,” he said. “It represents New England in a way. And it’s really a huge source of waste and garbage at the same time.”

By day, Nolan works as a graphic designer, but for two long months by night, he crafted his surfboard.

His wife often gave him a helping hand.

“Just working on it after my daughter went to bed because I do have other responsibilities I do need to take care of,” he said.

Nolan says all those sleepless nights are worth it, though, if people wake up and smell the coffee.

“I hope people consider the things they use on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “I want to bring to light the problem of waste and single-use products that really plague what we do here.”

