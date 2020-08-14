GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police said a man who jumped into Lake Winnipesaukee died after trying to help a companion who lost his balance while trying to board a boat.

James Murphy Jr., 66, of Laconia, died Wednesday, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said.

Murphy was trying to help Ronald Bickford, 71, of Laconia, who was boarding the boat from the Gilford Town Docks.

Witnesses described both men as having difficulty staying on the water’s surface. Both men went beneath the surface multiple times before good Samaritans were able to grab their arms and hold them until more help arrived.

A nearby Marine Patrol boat then assisted both men out of the water, where first aid and CPR was administered. Both were taken to the hospital. Murphy later died.

Murphy’s wife, Cindy Murphy, told The Laconia Daily Sun that she and her husband had provided home care for Bickford, who is disabled. She said Bickford was released from a hospital Thursday.

She said the accident happened just as a neighbor was going to drive them on his boat to Welch Island, where the Murphy family owns a home.

“The boat wasn’t tied up to the docks,” Cindy Murphy said. “They were anticipating hopping in and going like they’ve done millions of times.”

