WINCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One man died and two adults and two children were seriously injured following a head-on crash in Winchester, New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a crash on Route 10 around 1:20 p.m. learned that John Lafreniere, 47, of Keene, was heading northbound when his 2011 Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line and struck a 1997 Ford dump truck head-on, according to state police.

Lafreniere was pronounced dead.

The occupants of the dump truck — a 25-year-old Keene man, a 25-year-old woman, and two children, ages 5 and 6 — suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

They were transported to the Cheshire Medical Center by ambulance. The man and one of the children were then taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center by a helicopter.

An investigation remains ongoing but state police say speed does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Brow at 603-223-8494 or Daniel.brow@dos.nh.gov.

