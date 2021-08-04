ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man died after crashing his car head-on into a tractor-trailer in Rochester, New Hampshire late Tuesday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 202 around 11:20 p.m. learned that a 2013 Freightliner truck with a box trailer in tow had been traveling westbound when a 2012 Cadillac SRX traveling eastbound crossed the center line and struck the truck head-on, according to state police.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as Robert Barney, 46, of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

