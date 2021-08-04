ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man died after crashing his car head-on into a tractor-trailer in Rochester, New Hampshire late Tuesday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 202 around 11:20 p.m. learned that a 2013 Freightliner truck with a box trailer in tow had been traveling westbound when a 2012 Cadillac SRX traveling eastbound crossed the center line and struck the truck head-on, according to state police.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as Robert Barney, 46, of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox