MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man died from injuries sustained in a crash involving a motorcycle and a moped in Manchester Sunday night.

Officers responding to the area of Queen City Avenue and Willow Street just before 9:30 p.m. found 27-year-old Tyquon White, of Manchester, suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

