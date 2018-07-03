NH man due in court after hours-long police standoff in Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who led authorities on an hours-long standoff in Pelham after threatening to shoot his parents is expected in court Tuesday, police said.

Justin Levasseur, 37, will appear in Hillsborough Superior Court – South for charges including simple assault-domestic violence, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Heavily-armed officers responding about 5:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Currier Road for a domestic violence call learned that family members had self-evacuated and that Levasseur was barricaded inside, Pelham police Lt. Anne Perriello said.

Levasseur made threats and fired a gun during a dispute with his parents, according to Perriello. He then barricaded himself in the home after his parents phoned the police and fled.

“The father ran out the front door. The mother had to jump out a side window,” Perriello said. “They both ran in opposite directions.”

The mother was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Police told neighborhood residents to lock their doors and bring their pets inside while the standoff unfolded.

“He said, ‘Just go right in the house when I come back and lock the door and stay in until it’s safe,'” neighbor Joanne Ferreira said.

Levasseur surrendered peacefully to authorities around 10 p.m., according to Perriello.

The heavy police activity brought the neighborhood on edge.

“It’s a tight-knit community, so to see this is pretty big news,” neighbor Robert Fortado said.

The Southern New Hampshire Special Operation Unit was activated and called to the scene. Video from Sky7 showed a SWAT team outside the home, along with a truck equipped with a battering ram.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)