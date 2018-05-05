NH man faces aggravated DUI charge after juvenile killed in crash

BATH, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man is set to face charges of aggravated DUI after a juvenile passenger was killed in a crash in Bath on Friday.

Police responded to the crash just after 11 p.m. after they say a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze struck the tree after the driver, David Aldrich, failed to negotiate a turn.

A juvenile boy and girl were in the vehicle. The boy was pronounced dead at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville. Aldrich and the girl were later taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for more treatment.

Aldrich was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on May 21.

State Police and the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the crash.

