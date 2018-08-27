NH man facing 4th drunken driving charge after rollover crash

Mark Belair, 54, of Manchester, New Hampshire. Courtesy Manchester New Hampshire Police Department.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing a fourth drunken driving charge after a two-vehicle rollover accident early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a rollover rash on Bridge Street about 12:30 a.m. spoke with Mark Belair, 54, who failed to yield at a posted stop sign and struck a 2008 Hyundai driven by Danielle Dalton, 28, of Manchester, according to a press release issued Monday.

Belair, whose car came to rest on a lawn on Bridge Street, suffered injuries to his hand and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Dalton was also hospitalized with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that Belair was intoxicated at the time of the crash and he was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (fourth offense) and a charge of operating a motor vehicle after a suspension/revocation (second offense).

He is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)