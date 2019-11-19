NH man facing 9 counts of first-degree assault in connection with knife attack

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 28-year-old New Hampshire man is facing nine counts of first-degree assault in connection with a stabbing attack in Nashua that left another man with several injuries on Monday, officials said.

Manuel Olivo Quintero, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including nine counts of the first-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and reckless conduct, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported knife assault at a residence on Hanover Street around 9:20 a.m. found a man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with several knife wounds. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Quintero fled the scene on foot before officers arrived at the residence. He was later tracked down shortly before 3 p.m. and taken into custody.

Quintero had allegedly discarded several items in a nearby trash can including clothing worn during the assault, as well as a knife suspected in the attack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

An investigation is ongoing.

