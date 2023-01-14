MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop late Friday night and was eventually located near his abandoned vehicle.

Troopers who tried to stop a silver Dodge Avenger for committing lane control violations on Interstate-93 southbound in Hooksett say the driver, later identified as Benjamin M. Defosses, 27, fled at a high rate of speed into Manchester, where the chase was terminated.

Defosses was located near his abandoned vehicle on East High Street and arrested on charges of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, operating after being deemed a habitual offender, operating after suspension, and reckless driving.

He was ordered held without bail pending his arraignment in Merrimack Superior Court on Jan. 17.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Trooper Christopher Abbate at 603-271-3636.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)