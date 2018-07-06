NH man facing assault charge in Manchester brick attack

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing assault charges after police say he hit another man in the back of the head with a brick on a walking trail in Manchester Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a past assault on a walking trail behind One Line Drive about 9:45 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said they were walking with Eugene Gonzalez, 57, of Manchester, when he suddenly hit a 37-year-old man in the head with a brick, causing him to lose consciousness, according to a release issued Friday.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a head laceration.

Gonzalez was later located near the intersection of Elm and Amherst streets and arrested on a charge of second-degree assault.

He was scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North Friday.

