NH man facing assault, drug charges after allegedly choking woman unconscious

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drug and domestic assault charges after police say he choked a woman to the point she lost consciousness and threw her cellphone into a wall Friday morning before being found with assorted prescription pills.

Officers responding to a reported domestic dispute on Chestnut Street in Manchester, New Hampshire about 6:40 a.m. spoke with the 27-year-old victim and arrested Tyrell Clagon, 26, on charges of second-degree assault, simple assault, and criminal mischief after the victim said he had grabbed her wrists, choked her until she lost consciousness, and smashed her cellphone, according to police.

After placing him into custody, police say Clagon was found to be in possession of several loose Xanax pills, and a mason jar filled with prescription medication, including Alprazolam.

He was additionally charged with possessing a controlled drug with intent to distribute and is slated to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Monday.

