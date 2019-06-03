NH man facing attempted murder charge after woman ‘brutally’ stabbed in head, face, body

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he “brutally” attacked a woman he knew and stabbed her multiple times in the head, face, and body early Sunday morning, officials said.

Carlos Alden, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Hillsborough Superior Court on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Alden was arrested after a K-9 team searched the area of Malvern and East High streets and found him near the crime scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

