NH man facing charge after allegedly hurling racial slurs, threatening to douse victim in gasoline

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young has announced an enforcement action by the Civil Rights Unit against a Seabrook, New Hampshire man accused hurling racial slurs at a gas station last summer.

The civil complaint alleges that on July 29, 2020, John Doran, 61, shouted racial slurs at a Black family as

they were at a gas station in Seabrook, New Hampshire while brandishing one of the gas hoses and even threatening to douse one of them with gasoline and to burn them.

The civil complaint alleges that these threats and acts were motivated by animus toward the victim’s race.

