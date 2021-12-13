MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he brutally beat another man with a baseball bat on Sunday night.

David Malaquias, 41, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court on two counts of first-degree assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation at an apartment building on Lowell Street learned that Malaquias had allegedly struck another man in the head twice with an aluminum baseball bat during an argument.

The victim is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Malaquias was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)