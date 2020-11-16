NH man facing charges after allegedly firing bullet through adjoining apartment

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he fired a bullet through the wall of an adjoining apartment last week.

Christopher Bell, 30, of Portsmouth, has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Officers responding to an apartment building on Brewery Lane on Thursday found what appeared to be a bullet hole in and through a fourth-floor apartment, police said.

An investigation revealed that Bell had fired a .45 caliber round into the apartment.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Portsmouth police at 603-610-7609.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)