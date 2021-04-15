PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he fired a gun in an apartment with two children present in Portsmouth late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at an apartment on Ledgewood Drive just before midnight learned that Samuel So, 39, had threatened a person with a gun before firing it while two children in the room, according to Portsmouth police.

Detectives determined that two rounds had been fired through the apartment window, police said.

So was placed under arrest and faces one count of criminal threatening, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Matt Young at (603) 610-7619.

