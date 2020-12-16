NH man facing charges after ice flies off truck, seriously injures motorist

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after ice flew off the roof of the truck he was driving and shattered the windshield of another vehicle, leaving a motorist with serious injuries last week, officials announced Wednesday.

Richard Leiter, 60, of Derry, surrendered to police on Wednesday on charges including vehicular assault, reckless conduct, and negligent driving, according to the Londonderry Police Department.

Leiter was driving along Route 102 near Young Road on Dec. 9 when snow and ice dislodged from his box truck and struck a Honda accord that was being driven by 22-year-old Michael Conry, of Londonderry, police said.

Conry reportedly suffered serious injuries to his face and eyes. He has since undergone several surgeries to remove pieces of glass from both of his eyes.

Jessica’s Law requires New Hampshire drivers to remove snow and ice from atop their vehicles before driving them on a public way.

Londonderry police are slated to provide an update on the incident during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Leiter has since been released on personal recognizance. He is due to appear in court in February.

