NH man facing charges after investigators seize child porn images

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after investigators found him to be in possession of child pornography images, police said.

Riley LeBlanc. 20, of Pelham, was arrested in Londonderry on Tuesday on charges including possession and distribution of child sexual abuse images, according to the Pelham Police Department.

Police say they launched an investigation into LeBlanc several weeks ago after receiving a tip from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A search of a residence in Pelham led officers to find further evidence allegedly incriminating LeBlanc.

He is due to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court on Wednesday.

