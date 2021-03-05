NH man facing charges after investigators seize child porn images

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after investigators found him to be in possession of child pornography images, police said.

Sean Marshall, 53, of Nashua, was arrested Wednesday on charges including possession of child sexual abuse images, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Police say they launched an investigation into Marshall in January after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the exploitation of children on the internet.

A search of Marshall’s home is said to have yielded an electronic device containing images that depicted sexual abuse of children.

Marshall will be called to the court at a later date.

