HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after a road rage incident escalated into a hit-and-run in Hooksett on Wednesday.

Jonathan Edward Hussey, 21, is due to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Officers were called to a hit-and-run crash in the area of 1261 Hooksett Road shortly before 4 p.m. and spoke with some of the people involved who said the crash was a result of a road rage incident that began on Interstate 93.

The victim in the crash stated that he was operating his truck and the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Trax, later identified as Hussey, would not let him merge.

They told police Hussey began beeping his horn at the victim and yelling obscenities. Witnesses said they saw both drivers brake-checking and yelling obscenities at each other.

The victim stated that he pulled over to the right side of the road, walked around his vehicle and stood at the rear passenger side of his truck when he observed Hussey accelerate his vehicle and drive directly at him.

At this time, Hussey had driven to the Hooksett Police Department where officers noticed damage to the front of his truck and what appeard to be blood.

He was taken into custody and the incident remains under investigation.

