MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a child, authorities said.

William Merrell, 48, of Manchester, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including aggravated felonious sexual assault, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of simple assault, criminal mischief, and falsifying physical evidence, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man who fired a gun inside a home at 151 Beech Hill Avenue on Saturday around 1:20 a.m. learned that Merrell had gotten into a fight with another man prior to the gunshot, police said.

Police say investigators later determined that an alleged sexual assault involving a child had precipitated the altercation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)