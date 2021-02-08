NH man facing charges in connection with Capitol riot

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested on criminal charges in connection with the deadly Capitol insurrection last month, federal officials announced Monday.

Jason Daniel Riddle, 32, of Keene, is facing charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Members of the FBI Boston Division and the Keene Police Department nabbed Riddle for his alleged role in the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

After the violent mob of pro-Trump supporters swarmed the building, Riddle admitted to drinking wine that he found in a lawmaker’s office, in addition to stealing a book titled “Senate Procedure” and a small Fox News football, according to a criminal complaint.

Surveillance video showed Riddle among the crowd of rioters as he took photos and videos inside the Office of the Senate Parliamentarian.

Six New England residents, including Riddle, have now been arrested in connection with the riot.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)