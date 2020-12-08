NH man facing charges in connection with crash that claimed life of husband, wife

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Monday on charges in connection with a crash that left a married couple dead in September, authorities announced Tuesday.

Joshua McCarthy, 33, of Rochester, will be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court at a later date on charges including two counts of negligent homicide, three counts of witness tampering, and falsifying physical evidence, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a serious two-car crash in the area of Washington Street and Fillmore Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 19 found a couple suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

James Hughes Sr., 64, of Barrington, died on the way to the hospital. His wife, 59-year-old Suzanne Hughes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation reportedly indicated that McCarthy was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when he pulled out onto Washington Street and collided with a Dodge Journey that the Hughes were riding in.

McCarthy was not injured in the crash, but two passengers in his pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He has since been released on $10,000 bail.

