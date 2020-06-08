NH man facing charges in connection with investigation into sexual exploitation of children

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested last week on charges in connection with an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children, officials said.

Kyle Buckley, 25, of Nashua, is charged with certain uses of computer services prohibited, attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, and two counts of indecent exposure and lewdness, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Detectives launched an investigation in March after learning Buckley had been communicating with a person he believed to be a child, police said.

No additional details on Buckley’s alleged actions were immediately available.

Buckley has since been released on $5,000 bail. He is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on July 16.

