NH man facing child endangerment charge after troopers clock him driving at 107 mph

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man is facing a child endangerment charge after police say he was caught driving 107 mph down Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Beauchesne, of Derry, New Hampshire, was arrested by state troopers who saw his gray 2005 Nissan Altima speeding down the highway in Windham at 1:30 p.m., according to a press release issued Thursday morning by New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers say there was another vehicle directly behind Beauchesne’s and they appeared to be racing.

Beauchesne was arrested on charges of reckless driving and endangering the welfare of a child after police realized he had a passenger under the age of 18.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to contact Trooper Hicks at (603) 223-4381.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)