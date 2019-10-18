NH man facing child sexual assault charges released on bail

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Hudson, New Hampshire man was released on bail after being arraigned on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment stemming from inappropriate sexual conduct he allegedly with a child, police said.

Nashua police officers investigating sexual exploitation of children on the internet identified Scott Graham, 39, as a suspect and charged him prohibited use of a computer and attempted sexual assault on Oct. 8.

After posting $10,000 cash bail, Graham was arraigned on Thursday.

After further investigation, officers allegedly found a possible juvenile victim of inappropriate sexual conduct and Graham was arrested Thursday on nine counts of felonious sexual assault, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of indecent exposure.

Graham was arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court Friday and released on bail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)