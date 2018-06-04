NH man facing domestic assault charges

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man is facing an assault charge following a violent domestic dispute in Nashua, police said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic dispute about 1:49 a.m. Sunday arrested Timothy Webster, 22, of Nashua, after a male party known to Webster was found to have a head wound, according to police. The victim declined medical attention, according to police.

Webster is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault and six counts of simple domestic assault.

Webster was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)