NH man facing drug charges after hitting unmarked police cruiser

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drug charges after police say he drove into a police cruiser after being caught selling heroin.

Stephan Martin, 46, of Salem, was arrested about 2:01 p.m. Monday by detectives who conducted a thorough investigating involving controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl, Salem, New Hampshire police said in a statement Tuesday.

After he was witnessed selling drugs in the parking lot of 326 North Broadway in Salem, police say Martin tried to evade capture by backing his car into an unmarked police vehicle with an officer inside. He was later placed under arrest and found to be in possession of 10 grams of heroin, a small amount of cocaine, and $685 in cash.

Martin has been charged with three counts of selling a controlled drug (heroin/fentanyl), three counts of transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, four counts of possessing a controlled drug, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Officers executing a search warrant at Martin’s home found about 100 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 50 grams of cocaine, 35 prescription pills, and $2,738 in cash. Investigators also found a large number of power tools and possible stolen items, including a furnace.

Several of the recovered items have been identified by Pelham, New Hampshire police as having been stolen during burglaries in their town.

