NH man facing drug charges after Hooksett traffic stop

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Hooksett, police said.

George Johnson, 25, was arrested about 3:29 a.m. Saturday after he was pulled over by a Hooksett police officer for committing a line violation, according to police. When the officer approached the vehicle, they said they could see a white powdery substance on Johnson’s lap.

After arresting Johnson for illegal possession of Percocet, he was taken to the Hooksett Police Department, where he was also found to be in possession of two bags containing a rock-like substance, according to police.

Johnson was released on $12,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned June 14 in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including possession of drugs, obstructing government administration, and falsifying physical evidence.

