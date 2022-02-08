LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation led to the arrest of a New Hampshire man accused of sexual assault and incest.

Detectives arrested Sean Joseph MacDonald, 35, of Londonderry around 10:15 a.m. Friday on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, witness tampering, and incest with the victim being under the age of 18, according to Londonderry police.

He was arraigned Monday and is being held without bail in Rockingham County Jail.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact lead investigator Detective Jon Cruz at jcruz@londonderrynhpd.gov or (603) 425-5925.

