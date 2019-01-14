MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of indecently exposing himself to a child faces a slew of charges.

Kevin Welch, 44, of Merrimack, N.H., was charged with indecent exposure, endangering the welfare of a child and six counts of sexual assault.

Welch allegedly exposed himself and caused sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 around November 2017.

Merrimack police completed an investigation into the allegations and were granted a warrant for Welch’s arrest.

Welch turned himself in on Friday, according to police.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court – South on Jan. 24.

