EASTON, N.H. (WHDH) - An Easton, New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree murder charge after officials say he killed his 76-year-old grandmother with a hammer on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency at a home on North Peak Drive around 11 a.m. Saturday found Cynthia Lanchester on the ground, dead, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Col. Mark B. Hall.

Her grandson, Joshua Lanchester, 23, was later arrested on a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing her with a hammer. He has been ordered held without bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday in 2nd Circuit Court – District Division in Littleton.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

