NH man facing murder charge in connection with his mother’s death

BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with his mother’s death last month in Belmont, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Tee Dee Drive around 4:30 p.m. on March 16 found Pamela Murphy dead, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Her son, Nicholas Murphy, was arrested in connection with her murder and is now facing two counts of second-degree murder, MacDonald announced Thursday.

Charges include knowingly causing the death by means of homicidal violence and recklessly causing her death by means of homicidal violence, authorities said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at Belknap County Superior Court.

