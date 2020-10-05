NH man facing negligent homicide charge after woman dies in motorcycle crash

ANDOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash that left a woman dead over the weekend has been arrested on a homicide charge, officials announced Monday.

Dennis Boucher, 41, of Hooksett, is facing a charge of negligent homicide in connection with a crash on Route 4 in Andover on Sunday night that claimed the life of his passenger, 41 year-old Tonya Boucher, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash near mile marker 38.6 around 9 p.m. found Tonya dead at the scene and Dennis suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Dennis failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the road and lost control of his 2007 Harley Davidson, launching he and Tonya off the bike and onto the shoulder of the road.

Dennis was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where he was arrested and charged, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)