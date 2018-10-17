MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - An impaired driver faces multiple charges after an assortment of narcotics was found in his car in New Hampshire Monday night, police said.

Merrimack police received a complaint about a car being operated erratically on the Everett Turnpike around 10 p.m.

An officer located the suspected vehicle at a local business as the driver, 29-year-old Jared Bisset of Merrimack, attempted to pump gas, police said.

Bisset went under Field Sobriety Tests administered by the officer who allegedly noticed signs of impairment.

He was placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

A variety of narcotic pills and an unidentified powder substance was found in the car during an inventory search, police said.

This resulted in the additional charges of three counts of possession of narcotics and possession of medication without a prescription.

Bisset was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear before the Hillsborough County Superior Court on Nov. 1.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)