NH man facing stalking charge after allegedly threatening women

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing stalking charges after police say he threatened several women in Manchester, officials said.

Dylan Andrews, 34, of Queen City, was arrested about 9:30 a.m. Monday after a group of women on Davis Street said they had just been threatened by him.

An officer responding to a reported disturbance met three women in the yard of a home on River Road. One of the women said she was walking on her dog on Davis Street when Andrews, who was acting irate, threatened to kill her, police said.

The 57-year-old woman said she fled toward River Road, where she ran into a 64-year-old woman who was jogging and used her cellphone to call police.

As they were waiting for officers, a third 58-year-old woman came out of her home to speak with the other two, who were standing in her yard.

That’s when police say Andrews drove into the driveway, got out of his car, and threatened to kill each one of them.

Andrews was arrested on charges including two counts of stalking, four counts of criminal threatening, and one count of criminal trespass.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester.

