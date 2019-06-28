LITCHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a criminal threatening charge after he told a Litchfield selectman that he would “totally kill” him during a public meeting on Monday.

Joseph J. Cabral, 67, was addressing the Board of Selectman regarding concerns that he had over fees charged by the town in response to a 91-A request made by another town resident when he made the threat, according to Litchfield police.

While speaking with Chairman of the Board Steven Webber, Cabral pointed his finger at Selectmen Brent Lemire and said, “Don’t even go there, will you. I’ll totally kill you right now,” a recording of the public meeting showed.

Litchfield police conducted an investigation and received an arrest warrant for Cabral, who police say voluntarily turned himself over.

Along with the criminal threatening charge, he also faces the violation of disorderly conduct.

Cabral was released on personal recognizance bail and is slated to be arraigned on Aug. 6 at 9th Circuit District Division in Merrimack.

