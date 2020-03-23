LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital following a fiery crash on an Interstate 93 ramp in Londonderry.

Troopers responding to a reported crash involving a fire in the area of the exit 5 ramps just before 8 a.m. found a 2015 Mazda CX-9 that had crashed into a tree and caught on fire after exiting the off-ramp, crossing all lanes on Route 28 and then entering the exit 5 on-ramp, state police said.

One trooper extinguished the flames by using several fire extinguishers.

Londonderry FIre and Rescue freed the driver, Rijiena Rongieu, 44, of Manchester, who had become trapped in the Mazda.

Rongieu was flown by a medical helicopter from the scene to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Emmanuel Francois at 603-223-4381 or by email at Emmanuel.francois@dos.nh.gov.

