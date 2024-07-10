MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester man is being held in preventative detention after police found him standing naked next to the bloodied body of another man early Sunday morning.

Donald Pierce, 55, faces multiple charges after police say he assaulted two people, including an 86-year-old man, and injured a dog.

Manchester police responded to Pine Avenue on July 7 at 1 a.m. following report of a domestic incident.

“Arriving officers heard someone yelling for help in the rear of 38 Pine Ave and located two men,” police said in a statement. “One was lying on a porch covered in blood and the other standing next to him, completely naked.”

According to officials, the naked man, later identified as Pierce, “started yelling at police, making threats, and charging at officers”. Multiple taser deployments and several officers were necessary to successfully subdue the suspect.

Later, authorities learned that Pierce had earlier in the day been involved in a physical altercation with a woman at a nearby home.

“Afterwards he encountered an 86-year-old man who was letting his dog out,” police said in a statement. “Pierce assaulted the man, hitting him with his fists and a chair. He also injured the man’s dog. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

It was later determined that Pierce and the victim did not know each other.

Pierce was charged with first degree assault, second degree assault – domestic violence, felony criminal threatening, felony criminal mischief, four counts simple assault, criminal trespass, indecent exposure, misdemeanor criminal mischief, cruelty to animals, and resisting arrest.

Pierce is being held pending a July 16 probable cause hearing.

